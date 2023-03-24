House Passes “Parental Bill Of Rights”

The Republican-led House has approved an education bill emphasizing parental rights in the classroom.

The “Parental Bill of Rights” bill passed along party lines with every Democrat voting against the bill. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accused Democrats of being “too extreme” to believe parents should have a say in their student’s education.

The bill would mandate public schools make class curriculums, reading lists, library books and school budgets available online. It would also require schools receiving federal funding to get parental consent before changing a minor’s gender markers, pronouns or preferred name on school materials.

Democrats have criticized the bill, arguing it makes it easier to ban books and out LGBTQ students. The bill is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate.