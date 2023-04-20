NATIONAL

House Passes Trans Athlete Ban For Girls And Women’s Teams

jsalinasBy 10 views
0
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an event before the vote to prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — The Republican-led House has passed a bill that would bar federally supported schools and colleges from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male from competing on girls or women’s sports teams.

The legislation is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it.

The House action comes as at least 20 other states have imposed similar limits on trans athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level. Supporters say their effort is designed to protect fair competition in sports. Democrats criticized the effort as targeting a vulnerable group of young people for political gain.

Starship Explodes Minutes After Successful Launch From Boca Chica Beach

Previous article

NATO Chief: Ukraine’s ‘rightful place’ Is In The Alliance

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL