Texas House records say the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton will cost taxpayers more than four-million-dollars.

The House spent more than 3-point-7-million-dollars investigating whistleblowers’ corruption claims against Paxton and referring the matter to the Senate for an impeachment trial. Most of the money was spent on lawyers who prosecuted the case.

The trial ended in Paxton’s acquittal in September on 20 charges, including bribery and abuse of office.