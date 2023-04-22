House Republicans, Manhattan DA End Fight Over Trump Inquiry

(AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to let Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee question an ex-prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question Mark Pomerantz under oath next month in Washington. The deal resolves a lawsuit in which Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz from testifying and ends a legal dispute that escalated to a federal appeals court just weeks after Trump’s historic indictment.

Pomerantz will be accompanied by a lawyer from Bragg’s office, a condition the committee said it would have allowed even without Friday’s agreement.