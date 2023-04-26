NATIONAL

House Republicans Pass US Debt Bill, Push Biden On spending

A staffer with the Republican leadership holds a guide to Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling package during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. McCarthy is struggling to round up the votes for the bill, which would couple an increase of the country's debt ceiling with restrictions on federal spending. A final vote on the package is likely Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP) — House Republicans have passed a sweeping debt ceiling package as they try to push President Biden into negotiations on federal spending. It’s the start of efforts to avoid a potentially catastrophic government debt default this summer.

Biden has threatened to veto the bill over the budget limits that are attached. The president says he’s happy to talk with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but will not negotiate over America’s legal debt obligations.

The Republican plan would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for steep spending restrictions that Democrats oppose. The White House insists the debt ceiling must be lifted with no strings attached to ensure America pays its bills.

