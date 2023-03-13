House Republicans Target Gonzalez

The GOP is setting its sights on a Texas border district it held briefly last year. The Texas Tribune reports the National Republican Congressional Committee has placed Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez on its main target list for next year’s elections, meaning they plan on spending plenty of money to flip his seat in 2024.

Republicans are making Gonzalez’s district a top priority after he beat GOP incumbent Mayra Flores in the midterms. Flores won a special election for the seat last summer, becoming the first Republican to represent the district since it was created in 2013.