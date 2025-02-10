House, Senate GOP Race To Advance Trump Agenda

Republican lawmakers in the Senate and House are in a race to advance President Trump’s agenda. It comes as the two chambers are pushing two different legislative packages.

Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans are promising to move forward a budget resolution to advance Trump’s agenda in one bill. Meanwhile in the Senate, GOP lawmakers are pushing Trump’s priorities in two separate bills as with they remain impatient with the lack of progress in the House.

On Sunday, Johnson said the House Budget Committee was very close on a resolution but they would once again miss their self imposed deadline.