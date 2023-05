The House and Senate may be close to an agreement over the best way to provide Texans with billions in property tax relief.

After months of wrangling, the two chambers may manage to combine Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s preference for increase homestead exemptions with House Speaker Dade Phelan’s approach of cutting appraisal caps by half.

There’s just over a week left in the current legislative session, putting lawmakers under pressure to sort out the tax relief debate.