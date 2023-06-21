TEXAS

House, Senate Show Signs Of Coming Together On Property Tax Relief

The Texas House and Senate are showing signs of working out their differences about how to deliver property tax relief.

On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously passed an 18-billion-dollar tax reduction plan that includes both homeowners and businesses. At the same time, House Speaker Dade Phelan announced the appointment of a committee to study property tax relief.

A week remains in the 30-day special legislative session called by Governor Greg Abbott for the express purpose of passing a property tax cut for Texans.

