House, Senate Versions Of Election Integrity Bills Differ Significantly

The Texas House and Senate will have to iron out the differences between the two versions of an election integrity bill they passed.

When the House passed Senate Bill 7 on Friday, it removed a ban on drive-thru voting and on 24-hour or overnight polling places, closer regulation of mail-in ballots and on people giving three or more voters a ride to the polls, and language allowing poll watchers to shoot video.

The House also added bans on “vote harvesting” and on voting in Texas and in another state on the same day. It will probably take a conference committee of senators and reps to work out the differences.