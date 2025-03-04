TEXAS

House Speaker Burrows Vows To Pass Conservative Agenda

jsalinasBy
Shuttestock

Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows is assuring doubters that the House will pass a conservative agenda in this year’s legislative session.

Some conservatives are reportedly annoyed that Burrows was elected speaker with more Democratic votes than Republican. But Burrows ended the House tradition of awarding committee chairmanships to members of the minority party. He says the House will pass a school choice bill championed by Governor Greg Abbott, and will follow through on property tax cuts.

Burrows says bipartisan issues such as water supply and transportation infrastructure will also be addressed.

