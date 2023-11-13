House Speaker Lays Out 2-Part Govt Funding Plan

House Speaker Mike Johnson is putting forward a two-step temporary funding plan to avoid a government shutdown as a Friday deadline draws near.

The first part of the plan would extend funding until January 19th for only a select handful of departments. The second would extend funding for the entire government until the February 2nd.

Neither bill includes additional aid for Israel or Ukraine. Reacting to the proposals, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called it a “recipe for more Republican chaos and more shutdowns – full stop.”