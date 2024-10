House Speaker Mike Johnson says the federal response to Hurricane Helene was a failure. In an interview on Fox News Sunday, the Louisiana Republican claimed FEMA wasn’t prepared for Helene to make landfall last month. He went on to make assurances that once the full scope of the damage is known and the financial cost calculated, Congress would allocate funds to the states that need it. Hurricane Helene has killed at least 227 people in the Southeast as crews continue to search for the missing.