House Speaker Says Congress Can Eliminate Federal Courts

House Speaker Mike Johnson is suggesting certain federal courts can be eliminated by Congress.

Speaking Tuesday about federal judges that have ruled against the Trump administration in recent weeks, Johnson said Congress has the ability to get rid of federal district courts, citing Constitutional authority given to Congress to ordain and establish courts.

Congress has eliminated some courts in the past, including the Commerce Court in 1913 and the Court of Claims and U.S. Court of Customs and Patent Appeals in 1982.