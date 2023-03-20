TEXAS

House Subcommittee OKs Ban Of DEI Funding In Proposed State Budget

When the proposed House budget bill goes to the full Texas Legislature late this week, it will feature a ban on spending for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Texas House Appropriations Committee approved a rider on Thursday that bans colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions from using state funding on D-E-I practices, programs, or personnel.

The House Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees public education and higher education funding had previously adopted the rider.

