House Task Force To Probe Trump Assassination Attempts

File photo: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A House task force will hold its first hearing next week on the Trump assassination attempts.

The hearing set for next Thursday will focus on the “Secret Service’s Reliance on State and Local Law Enforcement” at Trump’s July rally in Pennsylvania, where the former president was grazed by a bullet.

The bipartisan task force will also look at the recent incident at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, where a gunman was found hiding in the bushes not far from where Trump was playing golf. The task force will submit its final report by mid-December.

