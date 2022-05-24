NATIONAL

House To Take Up Border Security Debate

Congress is in a stalemate over a border health rule, which has been used to expedite deportations, following a federal court mandate that keeps it in place.

Republicans, like Texas border Congressman Tony Gonzales, feel it’s a critical piece of the security plan right now. He says Congress will soon be debating a border security package. It would include money to process more asylum-seekers, but he says Republicans oppose it. They want to have immigration judges at the border so asylum cases could be heard in days, not years.

