House To Vote On Domestic Terror Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, visit the scene of a shooting at a supermarket to pay respects and speak to families of the victims of Saturday's shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Spurred on by the mass shooting in Buffalo that left ten dead, House Democrats plan to bring forward a vote on a measure to fight domestic terrorism and white supremacist groups.

Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern said the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act takes on added urgency after the shooting. The suspect, an 18-year-old white man, allegedly penned a racist manifesto explaining his reasoning for wanting to murder Black people.

The bill would create domestic terrorism offices within federal law enforcement to help coordinate and share information about threats. A similar bill was blocked by Senate Republicans in 2020.