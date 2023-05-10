House To Vote On GOP Secure The Border Act

House Republicans plan to pass a bill that aims to secure the border as Title 42 is set to end.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said the House will vote on the Secure the Border Act Thursday when Title 42 expires. She said the measure would finish the border wall, advance border security technology and support border authorities.

The White House, however, issued a veto threat of the bill earlier this week, arguing it would make elements of the immigration system worse. The end of the pandemic-era Title 42 is expected to result in a surge of migrants into the U.S.