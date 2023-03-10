House Votes To Declassify Info About Origins Of COVID-19

(AP) — The House has voted unanimously to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19. The 419-0 vote Friday was a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic. It was final approval of the bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks. Congressman Michael Turner says the American public “deserves answers to every aspect” of the pandemic. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020.