A $200,000 bond has been set for a Valley woman accused of killing a man she worked for.

41-year-old Adriana Dominguez was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in the death of 71-year-old Homero Longoria in his northwest McAllen home Friday.

Police were called to the home Friday afternoon – by Dominguez, who worked there as a housekeeper. Police say Dominguez told officers she choked Longoria but that she was defending herself during a struggle.