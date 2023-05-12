Houses Passes Bill To Put Sports Betting Before The Voters

A bill that let would voters decide whether to legalize online sports betting in Texas has the final approval of the state House.

House Joint Resolution 102 is one of two proposals to expand legal gambling in Texas. House Joint Resolution 155 would let voters decide whether to allow casinos in the state. As of late Thursday night, that bill hadn’t come up for final consideration.

Today is the deadline for the House to give final passage to its bills. Both gambling-related bills face an uphill battle in the Senate.