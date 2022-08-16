Housing Starts Fall Sharply

Housing starts in the U.S. fell sharply by nine-point-six percent in July. Homebuilders started construction on just under one-point-four-five million units last month, the lowest since February 2021 and well below market expectations of one-point-five-four-million. Single-family starts dropped more than ten-percent. Declines were sharpest in the Midwest and South, but up significantly in the Northeast.

The numbers come as increased mortgage rates have blunted demand for housing while prices remain high. Building permits also dropped one-point-three percent.