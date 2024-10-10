Houston Airport Announces New Service To Japan Next Spring

The George Bush Intercontinental Airport is announcing that a new service will soon offer Texans travel to Japan and the Tokyo Narita International Airport.

Beginning next March, ZIPAIR will offer weekly flights connecting Houston with Japan, marking the airline’s fifth U.S. route across the Pacific. That announcement comes just as the Houston airport prepares to open its expanded International Terminal D on October 22nd.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire says the new service will help the area strengthen its business ties with Japan and the broader Asia-Pacific region. ZIPAIR will operate four flights per week between Houston and Tokyo.