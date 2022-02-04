Houston-Area Boy Fatally Shot As He Walks To Car At Complex

(AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a child who was fatally shot in the parking lot of his Houston-area apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child had walked from his apartment to his family’s car to get something when several shots were fired around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The boy’s family found him on the ground when he didn’t return to their northeast Harris County apartment. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Gonzalez said that gun violence was a big problem his agency dealt with last year but “we’ve actually started the year doing pretty well.” Gonzalez said authorities hoped Thursday’s shooting was not the start of another trend.