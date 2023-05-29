Houston-Area Republicans Split, Democrats United On Paxton Impeachment

Houston area state representatives were split when the Texas House voted to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday. Nine local Republicans opposed impeachment, including Dennis Paul of Houston and Mike Schofield of Katy.

Another nine GOP reps voted in favor, including Mano De Ayala and Lacey Hull, both of Houston. All 13 Democrats who voted were in favor of impeachment, including Houston’s Senfronia Thompson and Gene Wu. One Republican and one Democrat were absent, and one Democrat abstained from voting.