Houston Attorney Selected As Impeachment Legal Counsel

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is picking a Houston attorney as legal counsel in the impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton. Marc Brown is a former district and appeals court justice.

According to Texas Senate rules, Brown will work with Patrick on anything “related to all rulings, orders, mandates, writs, questions of evidence and processes authorized by the rules of the court of impeachment.” Paxton’s impeachment trial before the state Senate is scheduled to begin on September 5th.

