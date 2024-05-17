Houston Begins Cleanup After Fatal Spring Storm

A crane sits on top of a cement truck, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, at an address where authorities say a man was killed when a crane fell on the cement truck he was sitting in during the previous night's storm. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

A crane sits on top of a cement truck, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Houston, at an address where authorities say a man was killed when a crane fell on the cement truck he was sitting in during the previous night's storm. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Four people are dead and hundreds of thousands are likely going to be without power for some time in the wake of the major spring storm that pummeled the Houston area late Thursday.

Video shows glass blown out like a patchwork on several downtown buildings. CenterPoint says more than 737-thousand customers were without power early this morning as outages were reported across west Houston and the Cypress area. All of the stadium lights at the Houston Independent School District are down, may falling on the stands and fence.

The mayor says two people were killed by downed trees and a third by a knocked-down crane. He did not provide additional details about the fourth fatality. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was in Washington, D.C., but says she is on her way back to Houston to assist in the cleanup.