Houston Child Murder Suspect Arrested In Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Houston-area man accused of killing a 12-year-old boy has been nabbed trying to slip into Mexico through the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

CBP officers Monday detained 27-year-old Terry Bryan Rivera who’d been on the run after a capital murder warrant was issued last Wednesday. Rivera had been fighting with the boy’s mother, his ex-girlfriend, early the morning of March 4th when he is alleged to have gone outside, walked up to the boy’s bedroom window, and opened fire while the boy was asleep in his bed. The 12-year-old was killed instantly.

Police had previously arrested Rivera’s mother for hindering his arrest. The violence happened at an apartment in Houston’s Cloverleaf neighborhood.