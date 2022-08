FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

A tiny Texas child is in the hospital with a suspected case of monkeypox. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo would only release few details.

The child is under the age of two and hasn’t been in daycare or school. There are no symptoms, except for a rash.

Houston-area health leaders have been working with those who have been in contact with the child and they have been offered the monkeypox vaccine. If this is a confirmed case, it would be the seventh in the country involving a child.