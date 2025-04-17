TEXAS

Houston City Council Reallocates Unspent Federal Flood Mitigation Funds

jsalinasBy
Houston City Council is reallocating federal flood recovery and prevention funds the city received ten years ago. Houston was awarded more than 87 million federal dollars after the 2015 flood.

In partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District, much of the money was spent to buy 38 homes in flood-prone areas. That partnership expired in 2023 with some of the money still unspent.

On Wednesday, the city council voted to reallocate more than three million dollars of the remaining federal money for floodwater detention projects.

