A Houston man will spend the next 20 years in prison for conning members of his church out of more than a million dollars. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Gibson pleaded guilty to the theft of more than three-hundred-thousand dollars in exchange for a 20-year sentence.

Gibson defrauded 29 people at his church out of one-point-two-million dollars in a real estate scam that involved run-down properties that were up for auction. Gibson was previously convicted for a similar scam in the 90s.