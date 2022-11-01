TEXAS

Houston Cops Seek Shooters In Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Slaying

FILE - Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley. Takeoff , whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. He was 28. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — The fatal shooting of the 28-year-old rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying the who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people.

Kirsnick Khari Ball was one third of the award-winning group along with Quavo and Offset. Houston police say he was shot around 2:30 a.m. after an argument broke out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the bowling alley. Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “well respected” and the two other people who were struck have injuries that are not life-threatening.

 

