Houston, Dallas, San Antonio Ranked Among Nation’s 100 Best Cities

A Canadian real estate and tourism marketing firm says Houston is one of five Texas cities that are among the best 100 places to live in America.

Resonance Consultancy made its annual “America’s Best Cities” report based on the livability, lovability, and prosperity of cities with more than half a million population.

Houston leads Texas cities on the list at number 13. Dallas and Austin follow at number 14 and 15. San Antonio lags a bit behind at number 41, and El Paso rounds out the list at number 100.