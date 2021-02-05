Houston Democrat Floats Ambitious Gun-Control Bill

A Democratic congresswoman from Houston says gun owners should have their heads examined. Sheila Jackson-Lee has introduced a gun control bill that would require every gun owner to undergo a psychological evaluation including interviews with spouses, ex-spouses, and at least two other relatives or associates.

The bill would also impose an 800-dollar license fee on gun owners, and would create a national gun registry database accessible to the public, all police agencies, the military, and all state and local governments.

The Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act is named after a girl killed in the 2018 school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas.