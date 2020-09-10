Houston Easing Attendance Limits At Some Live Events, Sports

(AP) – Houston officials on Wednesday announced new rules to resume attendance at some live events like concerts and some sporting events. That move comes as the city’s positivity rate for the coronavirus continues to drop.

Audiences will be limited to 25% of a venue’s capacity. People must wear masks, practice social distancing, have their temperatures checked and answer a health questionnaire after entering a venue.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that such events could expand as the city’s coronavirus testing positivity rate continues to drop to 5%. Its positivity rate was at 6.6% as of Wednesday after reaching 26% in July.