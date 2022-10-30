Houston Evens World Series, Beats Phillies 5-2

The World Series is all tied up. Houston defeated Philadelphia 5-2 in Game Two of the Fall Classic Saturday to even the series at a game apiece.

Jose Altuve had three hits and Alex Bregman knocked in two runs for the Astros. The Phillies scored one run in the ninth inning to make things interesting, but there wouldn’t be a repeat of their Game One comeback.

Framber Valdez struck out nine batters and gave up just one earned run in six-and-one-third-innings pitched while earning the win for Houston. The series now shifts to Philadelphia for Game Three on Monday.