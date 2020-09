(AP)–The Houston Cougars are still waiting to play their season opener as more major college football games were wiped out by COVID-19 issues.

Houston is again without a game to play after a third consecutive opponent had to pull out because of COVID-19 tests or contact tracing made players unavailable. This time it was North Texas.

Tulsa’s game at Arkansas State and USF against FAU were also called off. The number of FBS games canceled or postponed since Aug. 26 is now 21.