Houston Firefighters Return Home After Helping Pandemic Patients In El Paso

Five Houston firefighters are back home after more than a month in El Paso helping coronavirus patients. Seven HFD personnel went to west Texas on October 23rd to assist with the spike of coronavirus cases in the area. Two of the firefighters are still in El Paso.

The Houston Fire Department crew worked in tents outside of a hospital. They put in 12-hour night shifts seven days a week. El Paso County has nearly twice as many active coronavirus cases as Harris County, but only about a fifth of the population.