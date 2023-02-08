Houston, Harris County Plan Another Gun Buyback This Month

Houston and Harris County officials are planning another gun buyback later this month.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and County Commissioner Rodney Ellis held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to provide details. This will be the third gun buyback hosted by city and county officials since last summer.

Officials are offering gift cards worth between 50-dollars and 200-dollars in exchange for different types of guns. The event is scheduled for February 18th at Deussen Park on Lake Houston.