Houston Hospital Suspends 178 Unvaccinated Employees

(AP) — A Houston hospital has suspended 178 employees for two weeks without pay for not complying with demands that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Tuesday memo, Houston Methodist Hospital system CEO Marc Boom said almost 25,000 employees complied with the vaccination requirement, and 27 of the 178 got the first of a two-dose vaccine and won’t be fired if they get their second. The rest are subject to termination.

The memo says 285 other employees received medical or religious exemptions, and 332 were deferred for pregnancy or other reasons. The hospital system has been sued by 117 unvaccinated employees.