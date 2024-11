Houston ISD says a new leadership team will be in place at Harvard Elementary School. In a notice sent to parents, district officials announced Sharon Pe Benito is the new principal and Molly Lashway is the new assistant principal.

On Thursday, Assistant Principal Dr. Alejandra Perez and Magnet Coordinator Daisha Huntley were escorted from the campus. The district says they’ve been reassigned to other schools. Perez was brought in last month after Principal Dr. Shelby Calabrese was put on leave.