Houston ISD Holds First Meeting Since State Takeover

The Houston ISD is now operating under state management. The school board held a public meeting on Thursday for the first time since the state took over the district at the beginning of this month.

Board members voted to ratify the temporary contract for Interim Superintendent Mike Miles. Several community members in attendance spoke out against appointing Miles and against the influence of the Texas Education Agency.

The board also elected Audrey Momanaee as president, Ric Campo as vice-president, and Angela Lemond Flowers as secretary. The lights went out briefly during the meeting as storms roiled through the area.