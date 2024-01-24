Houston ISD To Add 40 Failing Schools To New Education System Program

The Houston ISD plans to add as many as 40 failing schools to its New Education System model in the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Mike Miles made the announcement on Tuesday after the HISD released its 2022-23 school ratings. The annual ratings are usually released at the beginning of the school year, but were delayed by a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency over the state’s new rating system.

Districts and their campuses are graded A to F based on several criteria. HISD has more than 50 F-rated schools.