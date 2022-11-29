TEXAS

Houston Lifts Boil-Water Order Affecting More Than 2 Million

Fred Cruz
Water is stocked at Walmart after a boil water notice was issued for the entire city of Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Walmart on S. Post Oak Road in Houston. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — The city of Houston has lifted an order that called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a purification plant caused pressure to drop. The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The nation’s fourth-largest city rescinded the order Tuesday morning. Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed. The city says water quality samples sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.

 

