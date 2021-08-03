TEXAS

Houston Mask Mandate Might Violate Texas Governor’s Order

(AP) — Houston city workers are being told they must resume wearing masks while on the job, a requirement that could go against Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent executive order banning such mandates.

Mayor Sylvester Turner issued the mask mandate on Monday due to a “recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in our community and in our workplace linked to the new delta variant.”

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott repeated his executive order banning mask mandates by any state, county or local government entity. The mask mandate in Houston comes as hospitalizations across the state continue to rise due in part to the highly contagious delta variant.

 

