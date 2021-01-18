Houston Mayor Warns Bars, Restaurants About Pandemic Protocols

(Houston, TX) — Mayor is warning Houston bars and nightclubs to observe pandemic-related capacity guidelines. Turner tweeted on Sunday afternoon that city officials were keeping a watchful eye on a day party at Kamp Houston on Westheimer near Uptown. Rapper Bow Wow was scheduled to perform at the event.

Turner said bars that had reopened as restaurants could “expect visits” from officials if they violated capacity limits or social distancing requirements. The Houston Fire Marshal’s office closed Club Spire in downtown Houston over the weekend because it was crowded beyond capacity.