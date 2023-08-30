Houston Murder Suspect Caught By Feds In Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A murder suspect from Houston is jailed in Brownsville after being arrested crossing the Gateway International Bridge.

CBP officers detained 29-year-old Anthony Campos Galvan after a background check turned up an active murder warrant.

Houston police had been trying to locate Galvan since the night of June 18th when they say he shot and killed another man at an apartment complex east of downtown Houston.

Galvan is being held in the Brownsville City Jail pending his transport back to Houston.