Houston is the worst city in Texas in terms of the number of laser strikes on aircraft.

The FAA says Houston has recorded over 260 incidents of people pointing lasers at approaching planes or helicopters so far in 2024. That’s over a third of the total number of incidents reported in all of Texas this year.

Residents are reminded that pointing a laser at an aircraft is a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a 250-thousand-dollar fine.