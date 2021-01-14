Houston Officer Probed For Possible Role In US Capitol Riot

(AP) — Houston’s police chief says an officer is being investigated for possibly taking part in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday that the officer has been placed on administrative leave and will face a disciplinary review hearing on Friday. Acevedo did not identify the 18-year veteran with the department.

Acevedo says the officer was within his rights when he attended a rally in support of President Donald Trump, but that authorities have determined the officer later “penetrated the Capitol.” The Houston Police Officers’ Union has not returned a call seeking comment.